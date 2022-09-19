Tribute to famous singers

LAHORE : The Lahore Arts Council will pay tribute to Madam Noor Jahan, Iqbal Bano, Farida Khanum, and Nayyara Noor on September 22 at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Renowned singers Tarannum Naz and Sara Raza Khan will vocalise famous songs of the legends. Civilised nations always remember their national icons and promote cultural activities to enhance socio-cultural values in their society. Muhammad Rafi Ullah, Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council said it was an attempt to remember our national icons.