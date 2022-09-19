Commissioner notifies nine routes of Peoples Bus Service in Karachi

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who is also the chairman of the Regional Transport Authority Karachi, has notified the nine routes of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office, nine routes have been designated for the operations of the bus service under the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, provincial transport department and the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation.

The Route 1 of the bus service stretches from Khokhrapar No 1 to Tower via Saudabad, RCD Ground, Model Colony, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drigh Road station, PAF Faisal Base, Lal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, Karachi Press Club, Arts Council, Jang Press and City Station.

The Route 2 starts from North Karachi and ends at the Indus Hospital in Korangi. It covers Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, Nipa, Johar Mor, Drigh Road, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi Road.

The Route 3 connects Nagan Chowrangi with Singer Chowrangi via Unda Mor, North Nazimabad, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad No 10, Isa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road , KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi.

The Route 4 begins from North Karachi and passes through New Karachi, University Link Road, M9 Motorway, Al Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad No 10, Gurumandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court, Arts Council, II Chundrigar Road and Tower to reach Dockyard.

The Route 5 connects Surjani Town with PAF Masroor Base via Shafiq Mor, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Manghopir Road, SITE and Gulbai.

The Route 6 joins Gulshan-e- Bihar in Orangi with Singar Chowrangi through Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, SITE, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, DHA Phase I, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi.

The Route 7 connects Mosamiyat with Baldia Town via Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town and Gaddafi Town.

The Route 8 is from Gulshan Hadid to Malir Halt. It passes through Allah Wali Chowrangi, Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, and Malir City.

The Route 9 joins Numaish with Sea View via Capri Cinema, Bohri Bazaar, Zainab Market, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, South City, Bilawal Chowrangi, Dua Chowrangi and Dolmen Mall.

A spokesperson for the transport department explained that the bus service was currently operational only in some of these designated routes.

He said the service on a few routes had been temporarily suspended due to dilapidated roads after the rains and once the repair work was complete, the transport depart would resume the bus service on those roads.

On some routes, he added, the bus service operations had not been started yet but the transport department had been making arrangements to make such routes operational as well.