ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the PTI would spearhead an aggressive protest drive against the runaway inflation as the country’s economic managers had completely failed to do their job.

“The party has decided to give a call to its local cells to stage demonstrations against rising prices due to the country’s current economic situation,” Chaudhry said while talking to the media after a meeting of the PTI’s core committee.

He made it clear whether anyone likes it or not, Pakistan would soon go to elections. Fawad said that the future of Pakistan is only related to democracy and there is no scope for any technocrat government in the Constitution. He said it will be considered a martial law, if such a step is taken as it will be extra-constitutional.

Briefing media persons about the core committee decisions along with Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid, he said the party workers should wait for the final call in September from Imran Khan and the party will give a full response to the campaign of religious hatred against PTI chairman.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan chaired the core committee meeting, which was attended by all senior leadership of the party. The forum expressed anguish over the devastation caused by the floods, especially in Sindh and Balochistan. The meeting lauded the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the great job done by these governments for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Fawad said the core committee expressed serious concern over the deteriorating economic situation of Pakistan. He said that incidents of street crimes and robberies were rising. It was a matter of grave concern that robberies were taking place at grocery stores and bakeries. The people in Karachi, he noted, are desperately trying to deal with inflation. He said that factories are closing down in Pakistan and 2.5 to 3 lakh people have lost their jobs in the last four months. Now reports are coming that one million people will be jobless soon, Ch Fawad noted.

On the one hand, there is inflation and, on the other hand, unemployment is increasing. “We believe that there is no way to save the country except immediate elections,” he maintained.

Fawad said that after political instability, economic instability is being created, adding, “We fear that even after the IMF agreement, the rupee will not be able to stabilise and markets’ situation is also deteriorating. The prime minister and the finance minister are not coming up with any solution or plan except crying and shouting in press conferences”.

“We thank the Pakistanis and overseas Pakistanis who gave Rs11 billion to the flood victims in just 5 hours on the call of Imran Khan in the telethon.” He said that Imran Khan directed the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to chalk out a plan to spend the money that has come to help the flood victims as soon as possible and for it Dr Sania Nishtar and the authorities concerned have been asked to implement the plan soon.

The PTI leader said it has been instructed that this year in Punjab and KP provinces, the month of Rehmat-ul-lil-Alamin will be celebrated with full religious fervour from September 26 to October 9.

He said that the core committee expressed full confidence in the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “We will give a befitting reply to this hate campaign and we thank the Ulema who condemned this campaign. The Ulema fully supported Imran Khan,” he maintained.

Fawad said, “Our struggle is mainly for the rule of the people in the country. The people elect a political party but they do not have the authority to govern. It is very important to maintain political balance in Pakistan and we struggle for the supremacy of democracy and will not back down in any way.”

He explained that PTI organisations all over the country have been asked to come out to protest against inflation. If the government does not move towards fresh elections, the final call will be given in the next two weeks. “PTI organisations should wait for the final call which will be given very soon. Workers should wait for the final call in September. Insha Allah Pakistan will go to the election soon, whether anyone likes it or not. The final decision will be taken by the people,” he made it clear.

The country, he contended, has two options; either to move towards an ideal democracy or there will be a model like North Korea or Burma. “Hopefully, the people of Pakistan will stand for real democracy and their rights,” he said.

About ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Fawad said he was a ‘spent force’, there was no fear of him. Asif Zardari did not express sympathy with the flood victims while the whole family reached the British Embassy to mourn the Queen’s death. He continued Zardari married Benazir and became a politician accidentally and he has nothing to do with Pakistan.

The PTI leader emphasised what he called the imported government should do what it has to do quickly, as it has not much time.