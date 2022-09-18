Gomal varsity VC wants case against Gandapur

Ali Amin Gandapur. File photo

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Vice Chancellor (VC) of Gomal University on Saturday wrote a letter to the FIA for registration of a case against former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur under Cybercrime Act 2016.

The VC said in his letter that former federal minister threatened him through Whatsapp messages.

Ali Amin Gandapur passed derogatory remarks against him through mainstream media and social media.

The VC said that a case should be registered against Ali Amim Gandapur under Cybercrime Act 2016 for inciting people, provoking students, using insulting language and interfering in government affairs.

Ali Amin hurled threats at VC Gomal University Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and its audio evidence have come to light. Ali Amin asked Dr Iftikhar Ahmad to resign forthwith otherwise he will create problems for him.

The VC informed the KP governor and chancellor Gomal University about the matter through a letter besides sending a copy of the letter to PM and HEC chairman.