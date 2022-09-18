Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir. PID

GUJRANWALA: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Saturday, commenting on reports of changes in net metering system, said that there is no such thing on the cards right now and no changes are being made for domestic solar energy users.

Addressing a press conference, he said that there will be a reduction in the fuel price adjustment from October.

On the high electricity prices, the minister said that fuel adjustment charges would see a great reduction from October onwards and electricity bills would begin to reflect that. “By December there will be a great decrease [in power bills],” he added.

The power minister also briefed the media on his visit to Sindh’s Dadu to survey power operations amid the current flooding situation and measures taken to avoid any breakdown in power generation due to flood waters.

He said unavailability of electricity is now limited only to a few tehsils in Sindh because of stagnant flood water.

Khurram Dastgir said that efforts are underway to provide electricity to Sindh and Balochistan. Dadu Grid Station is in danger of flooding, but all possible measures are being taken for its safety, he said and added that the power system affected by the flood has been completely restored and officials of the district administration concerned and Ministry of Energy have done a great job. “We have also set up a camp for flood victims in Dadu,” he said.