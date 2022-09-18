Private airlines asked to start air operations from Quetta

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday underlined the need of making Quetta Airport more functional through increasing air connectivity across the country.
While visiting Quetta Airport, the federal minister said more private airlines have been asked to start their air operations to-and-from Quetta. He also reviewed the airport facilities being provided to the passengers and ordered to improve them further.
He was informed that the PIA has been carrying out its flights operations to-and-from Quetta to three major cities of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, while a private airline has also been operating trice weekly from Islamabad. Saad Rafique said, “It is our national responsibility to connect remote areas of the country through air connectivity. He also invites other private airlines to start their air operations to-and-from Quetta.
