Punjab CS on leave, Sumbal gets charge

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal has proceeded on a 14-day leave while Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan Sambal has been given additional charge of the office, says a notification issued on Friday.

Earlier at a meeting, Kamran Ali Afzal, had reportedly told officials that he did not want to be a part of the musical chair, complaining no officer is able to complete tenure. Last month, he formally wrote a letter to federal government for getting permission to relinquish his duty as Chief Secretary Punjab.

In another shuffle, Dr Muhammad Altaf Baloch has been transferred and directed to report S&GAD. R Jawad Akram (PAS/BS-19) has been posted as Secretary Communication and works South Punjab with immediate effect while Imtiaz Shahid (MPS/BS-18) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Chief Minster’s Office.

Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Khalid Pervaiz has been made OSD vice Maria Tariq. Similarly, Rashid Irshad has been posted as additional secretary local bodies’ department. Iftikhar Amjad (IRS/BS-20) was relieved and directed to report Establishment Division.

Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa (PAS/BS-19) Special Secretary (Budget & Resource), finance Department, has been assigned to look after charge of Secretary to Punjab finance department in addition to his own duties, until the posting of a regular incumbent.