Industrial zones being set up in south Punjab

LAHORE/MULTAN: Punjab is gradually becoming a land of opportunities for investors with a set of opportunities for innovation, industrialization, market development, export sourcing, and globalization, said a report by the Punjab Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department.

According to the report, the planning division worked with China, Holland, and Turkey to develop a network of systems to support the operation of the industrial areas, so all investors considering making an investment in the area can rest easy. “China is the flagbearer of production and Punjab is following in its footsteps, so the investors have nothing to worry about,” Department Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi told.

“The government has also covered the distance between engineers and technologists that earlier existed and proved to be a hindrance to the proper workings of industries.” The report highlights the setting up of various industrial estates all over the province that would allow many industries to be set up. Some of these estates are being set up in Bahawalpur, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sialkot. In the agricultural sector, there is the introduction of fish farms in Chunnian. Additionally, the department of commerce in Punjab is working to bridge the gap between industries and universities. The Punjab government has also established three technology-based universities that will produce future skilled workers. In addition to that, the commerce department will have to facilitate the apprenticeships of 5% of university students and employees so that better human resources are created.

Additionally, the land is linked by extensive value chains that span Punjab’s Special Economic Zones, Industrial Estates, and Manufacturing Corridors. These not only cater to the demands of the local population but also regional and global demands through a network of global markets through land, sea, and air links.

Punjab offers opportunities in Urban Regeneration & Infrastructure, Agriculture & Food Processing, Textile & Value-added Garments, Livestock & Dairy, Energy, Irrigation, Mining & Minerals, and IT & ITeS. The province has abundant raw materials produced by its agriculture and mining sectors, which are then processed in the industrial hubs of the region.

These industrial hubs are run by highly skilled human resources. The total GDP of Punjab is US$162 billion, it has 10 Special Economic Zones and 68,000 industrial units. The land of the five rivers produces 60% of the agricultural products, 70% of the textiles, and 70% of the livestock, and it is responsible for 55% of the eCommerce operations in the country.

An industrialist said although the industrial landscape is expanding, Punjab is not producing enough appropriately skilled workers that can be of help to the newly developed industries. Moreover, due to the failing economy, it has become more and more difficult for industries to import heavy machinery from abroad as they cost a lot. Additionally, the problem of lack of electricity, gas and water has left the industries working at half or even less capacity. The province faces many problems, however, with a new plan developed by the government of Punjab, many problems are likely to be solved.