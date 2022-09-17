17 held with liquor, drugs and weapons

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital police apprehended 17 criminals involved in different criminal activities and recovered 3530-gram heroin, 2,460 grams of hashish, 30 litres of liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

Following these directives, the Sangjani police team crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities and arrested 04 accused Ahsan Ullah, Muhammad Rafique, Hamza, and Muhammad Nadeem. The police team also recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition and 49 litres of petrol from their possession.

Similarly, the Kirpa police team arrested 03 accused Hazrat Bilal, Mudassir Yousuf, and Waheed Ullah involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. The police team also recovered 2,880 grams of hashish, one 30-bore pistol with ammunition, and 30 litres of liquor from their possession. Industrial Area and Tarnol police teams arrested two accused Dilawar Khan and Muhammad Nasir during checking and recovered 1400 grams of heroin and 1050 grams of hashish from them.

Moreover, Sabzi Mandi and Noon police teams in a crackdown on drug peddlers arrested two accused Babar Ali and Abdul Rehman, and recovered 2,300 grams of hashish and 110 grams of Ice from their possession. Koral and Sihala police teams arrested two accused Waris Khan and Bakht Sheer for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 01 automatic rifle, one 30 bore and 9mm pistol with ammunition, 02 hand grenades, and one dagger from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, Bani Gala and Tarnol police teams arrested 02 proclaimed offenders, while Kohsar and Ramna police teams arrested 02 court absconders.