Chairman GPA appointed

Islamabad : The Federal Government on Thursday appointed Passand Khan Buledi as the new chairman of Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Passand Khan Buledi, a BS-20 officer of Balochistan Civil Service (BCS), Government of Balochistan as chairman, Gwadar port Authority (GPA),” reads an official notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division.

He has been appointed on a deputation basis for a period of two years on standard terms and conditions with immediate effect and until further order, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

He will replace, Naseer Khan Kashani as chairman of GPA who was serving as chairman since 2019. Passand Khan Buledi belongs to Balochistan Civil Service who joined the service in 1997. He has served as DC in various districts and Divisional Commissioners of Balochistan.

He has also served in various important positions in the government of Balochistan and the government of Pakistan including Secretary Energy, Secretary Industries, Secretary Labour, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination and Commissioner Afghan Refugees, and Provincial Census Commissioner.