China records first monkeypox case

BEIJING: China recorded its first case of monkeypox on Friday in a person who had recently entered the country, officials said.
Health authorities in the southwestern city of Chongqing said the person displayed symptoms while undergoing quarantine for Covid-19. Under China’s zero-Covid policy, people entering the country must typically complete between one and two weeks of isolation on arrival. The monkeypox patient was diagnosed after developing symptoms including a skin rash, the city health commission said in a report, categorising the case as an "imported infection".
