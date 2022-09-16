Drive against traffic violators launched

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Police issued 14,724 fine tickets to road users for using mobile phones during driving and 36,923 tickets for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police operations Islamabad, a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators. During the last three months, the police spokesman said that action was taken against 36,923 motorists for not fastening seat belts ‘31,519 on lane violations and 87,749 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during drive. The campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules.