Zero-waste drive launched

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company on Thursday launched a zero waste drive in Lahore.

In this context, LWMC issued a 15-days working plan according to which special cleanliness arrangements will be made across the city. All nine towns of the city will be made zero waste one after the other. As per LWMC spokesperson, special activities are arranged occasionally for improvement of sanitation condition in city. The LWMC management has taken an initiative to ensure zero waste at the hotspots of the city to improve and maintain the city aesthetics.

During the zero waste drive, special cleanliness activities, besides routine waste collection activities will be ensured. Special focus of zero waste drive is on open plot clearance, open heaps clearance, roadsides scrapping, gully grating cleanliness and sprinkling on roads.

As per the issued plan, LWMC will be providing extraordinary cleanliness facilities to the residents of Lahore including extensive manual sweeping in the inner streets of Lahore, clearance of 519 open plots across the city. Open heaps removal, road scrapping, gully grating clearing, sprinkling on main roads cleanliness around containers, cleanliness around mosques, graveyards, schools and public parks, and repair of damaged containers.

All available mechanical resources would be deployed for plot clearance. Road safety session: A road safety awareness session with students of Gender Studies Department was organised at Punjab University on Thursday.

The students participating in the session were briefed by Sector Commander N-5 Central-I. Students were told that road accidents are a global challenge as millions of people lose their lives in road accidents. They were told that currently it is eighth leading cause of death but if the current ratio of accidents continues, it will become fifth leading cause of death by 2030. It was also informed to the participants that road accidents were leading cause of death among people from the age of five to 29.

The participants were shown different videos relating to road safety awareness and were also briefed about traffic rules. The students were especially briefed about the importance of safety helmet and seat belt. They were told that motorcyclists were victims of 28 percent of total fatalities occurring due to road accidents.