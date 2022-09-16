Two young men commit suicide

The two young men were found dead at their houses in Baldia Town and in an area along the Super Highway on Thursday.

A 21-year-old man was found at a house in Baldia Town within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the deceased to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was Azam, son of Bilawal. Quoting his family, said SHO Ghulam Rasool. He said the man ended his life by hanging himself over financial issues and unemployment.

Another man was found dead at a house located at Faqira Goth near the Super Highway within the jurisdiction of the Site Super Highway police station. The deceased was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. He was identified as 20-year-old Zeeshan, son of Aslam. Police said the man committed suicide due to a family dispute.