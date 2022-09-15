Lucky Cement helps flood victims

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has distributed ration bags along with shelter camps among flood victims in parts of Sindh and Balochistan, including Dadu, Sanghar, Khairpur, and Uthal, stated a press release on Wednesday.

The company also distributed medicines, clothes, beddings, and sanitary pads among a large number of the affected populations in districts of the two provinces. It dispatched medicine packs that include medicines for bacterial infections and first aid in order to prevent diseases among the victims, the release said.