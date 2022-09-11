Fawad says Miftah’s pressers bad for nation’s hope

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday maintained that whenever Finance Minister Miftah Ismail holds a press conference, he demoralises the nation.

In a reaction to Miftah Ismail, Fawad Chaudhry said if he is only to say that everything has been lost then there is no need of doing this exercise every day. “On seeing the faces of the cabinet members, one can see them hopeless about the future. May Allah get rid the nation of this coterie,” he wished.

Meanwhile, Fawad and Zulfi Bukhari visited the British High Commission to offer their condolences on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth-II. They called on the British High Commissioner Christian Turner and expressed their grief on behalf of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and senior party leadership on the Queen’s death.

Separately, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar released the list of 36 major protest sites across the country and urged the PTI workers and supporters to take part in the rallies in huge number to give the imported government a loud and clear message that they would not accept minus one formula.

In a statement issued from the PTI, Asad Umar said the party workers and supporters would gather at these 36 places to express solidarity with their leader Imran Khan, adding that big screens would also be installed.