Tomatoes from Iran: Kalat man arrested for protesting import

KALAT: A man has been arrested from Kalat’s Mangchar area in Balochistan for throwing several crates of Iranian tomatoes off a truck to protest the government’s decision to import the vegetable.
Police said that the man in the video was arrested and an investigation is underway. According to Commissioner Kalat Daud Khilji, the accused has been arrested with the help of the viral video, while raids are being conducted to arrest the other suspects.
