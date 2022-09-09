Islamabad Police ban social media activity

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir, taking notice of uploading videos in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police uniform, has put a ban on such social media activities of Islamabad Police.
In a notification issued from the office of IGP Islamabad, the police boss said, the police offices or officials would not be allowed to upload videos on social media platforms of the officers and officials of the ICT Police in police uniforms as they are causing a bad name to the institution.
The notification said that it was intimated that all the officers/officials of the ICT Police may be directed to avoid the use of such social media apps and upload their videos, especially in police uniforms in the future, otherwise strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the delinquent officials.
Islamabad : A two-day national conference on the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan concluded here at the Faisal...
Islamabad : Following the special Directions of DIG , Islamabad Capital Police is striving to ensure traffic...
Islamabad : Shifa International Hospital hosted a World Physical Therapy Day event at the National Press Club , here,...
Rawalpindi : On the special directives of Secretary Food Authority Nadir Chatta, operations are underway against the...
Islamabad : IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood visited Driving Licence Authority, Quetta and recently operationalised Sector N-50,...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday directed the project postponement of...
Comments