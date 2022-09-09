 
close
Friday September 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Islamabad Police ban social media activity

Officials are not allowed to upload videos on social media platforms of officers and officials of the Islamabad Police

By Our crime correspondent
September 09, 2022
A representative image.
A representative image.

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir, taking notice of uploading videos in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police uniform, has put a ban on such social media activities of Islamabad Police.

In a notification issued from the office of IGP Islamabad, the police boss said, the police offices or officials would not be allowed to upload videos on social media platforms of the officers and officials of the ICT Police in police uniforms as they are causing a bad name to the institution.

The notification said that it was intimated that all the officers/officials of the ICT Police may be directed to avoid the use of such social media apps and upload their videos, especially in police uniforms in the future, otherwise strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the delinquent officials.

Comments