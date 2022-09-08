Rana suggests PM quit govt, hold elections

KARACHI: Amid the high inflation and people’s suffering, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has suggested to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to quit the government and hold general elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister said the senior leadership of PMLN had a meeting with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and it was decided that “we should not continue the government.”

“Unfortunately, we are faced with a situation when inflation is rising and given the situation we decided to find a way out by going to the public,” said Rana. Later, in a PDM meeting, which was also attended by Nawaz Sharif through video link, Nawaz tried to convince the PDM leadership on the party’s stance. However, the PDM leadership decided to take tough decisions in a bid to salvage the country from the imminent bankruptcy.

To a question about the appointment of new army chief, he said the new army chief will be appointed in consultation with the incumbent army chief and added that all the five top generals are competent for the post.

As per law, the PM is authorised to make the final decision regarding the appointment of the army chief. He said that Imran Khan is attempting to disgrace the institutions. “In his bid, he talks something controversial and later in an explanation of his remarks, he utters stuff that is more controversial.”

Criticising Imran Khan, the interior minister said that Imran had termed his ouster as an external conspiracy and blamed the US for it in his earlier statements. Now he says it was an external conspiracy supported by insiders. Rana dubbed Imran as a confused person who wanted to say something but uttered something else.

Imran Khan blackmailed the former chairman NAB through an objectionable video and got his references closed, said Rana, adding he got his cases closed and got cases registered against opposition leaders.