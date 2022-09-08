Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day observed

LAHORE:Religious organisations and scholars across the world, especially in Pakistan, observed the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day on Wednesday to mark 48 years of historic legislation that declared Ahmadis as non-Muslim minority to fulfil the near century-old demand of the Muslims of the subcontinent to protect the belief of finality of the Prophethood.

Scholars and religious leaders held various activities to celebrate the occasion with religious spirit and enthusiasm across the country under the auspices of Muttahida Tehreek Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Rabita Committee Pakistan (MTKNRC), a platform of all the parties working for the cause of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

Muttahida Tehreek Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Rabita Committee leadership strongly appealed to the leading leaders, scholars and preachers of all schools of thought to celebrate this historic occasion with proper religious zeal and solemnity and pay tributes to thousands of martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause and especially the then Prime Minister late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Different religious groups including Majlis Ahrar Islam Pakistan, Tehreek Tahafuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and Tehreek-e-Labbaik held meetings and seminars to highlight the importance of countering the conspiracies against the belief of the finality of the Prophethood to protect the divine beliefs from being hijacked and misused by enemies of Islam.

Ameer of Majlis Ahrar Syed M Kafeel Bukhari, Syed Attaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana M Mugheera, Maulana Tanveer Al Hasan Ahrar, Maulana Zia Allah Hashmi, Qari M Qasim Baloch, Maulana M Sarfraz Muawiya, Maulana Altaf Muawiya and other leaders spoke on the occasion.