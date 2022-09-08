Pakistan edge Rest of the World in Over 60s World Cup

BRISBANE: Pakistan Veterans registered a comfortable win against the Rest of the World on the back of an immaculate century from Ghaffar Kazmi.

Pakistan have won two of the three encounters they have played in the ongoing Over 60s World Cup.

The Rest of the World team after winning the toss opted to field. Pakistan Veterans had a shaky start as two wickets fell when the team score was 17. Ghaffar joined Ashraf Pakhali in the centre and the duo put on a commanding show, adding 169 runs for the third wicket. Ghaffar played a memorable knock of 120 runs off 106 balls. Pakhali also appeared in sublime touch in his innings of 79.

Pakistan finished their innings on an impressive 276 in the allotted 45 overs. Shahid Iqbal and Arnold Manders grabbed two wickets each.

In response, the Rest of the World made a good effort but the target proved too demanding. In the end, they lost by 43 runs. Kevin Grant played a gritty knock of 77. Basharat Ali Baber got 4-36.

Ghaffar was declared the ‘Player of the Match’.

Pakistan will play their fourth game against the US on Friday (tomorrow). In Pool A, Australia won their third consecutive game, defeating India by 91 runs.