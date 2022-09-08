Tennis team named to face tough challenge in Austria

ISLAMABAD: Experienced Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan again will be leading Pakistan’s campaign in the Davis Cup tie against highly-ranked Austria to be held at the Sportland Arena in Tulln an der Donau (Austria).

The away tie set to be held on September 16-17 will see Pakistan playing the Davis Cup World Group 1 tie against Austria at the Red-Clay courts. The team comprises Aisam, Aqeel, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza and Mohammad Abid. “Austria have opted for red-clay, their favourite surface for the tie against Pakistan. It was generally predicted that Austria might opt for hard court but they opted for red clay court considering the experience of the selected team,” a Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) official said.

The Pakistan team is leaving for Austria on September 10 to start acclimatizing for the important tie that will determine their stay in Group I for more ties. The loss however will see the team playing in the playoffs yet again.

“Aisamul Haq suggested that the team should leave for Austria at the earliest to get training at the red clay which one could hardly find in Pakistan. Aisam has been named as playing captain of the team and has been given the authority to look after players' training and selection for each of the outings,” the official said.

Austrian star Dominic Thiem who has been struggling with injuries these days and faced an early exit from the US Open will be missing the tie. Yet the Austrian team consists of some leading names.

The Austrian team will be led by Jurgen Melzer and includes Jurij Rodionov, Filip Misolic, Gerald Melzer, Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler.

“Despite missing the top player, the team will be formidable on their favourite surface. Pakistan face a tough task to beat Austria at their favourite surface. Due to red-clay demand, it is unlikely that Aisam will play the singles. Aqeel and Shoaib are expected to play the singles with Aqeel and Aisam are to make pair for doubles,” the official said.

Pakistan team has been training at the clay courts of the PTF-SDA Complex in Islamabad since August 22 to prepare for the tie. “Though the team has been training hard all these days, they required exposure at red clay before taking on Austria.”

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan conveyed his best wishes to the team and hoped that the players would live up to their reputation.

“Pakistan team has defeated some of the best teams at home. Hopefully, they will provide a tough challenge to Austria even at red-clay.”