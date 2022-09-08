Contempt case: Imran again doesn’t file unconditional apology

PTI Chairman Imran.—Imran Khan Facebook

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday again avoided a direct apology in his second response to a show-cause notice issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt of court case against him.



The contempt notice was issued to him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry for extending the remand of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

In the previous hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah had asked Imran to ensure that he submitted a “well-considered” response within seven days to the show-cause notice failing which the court will take its own course of action.

In his first response to the show-cause notice, Imran did not apologise but offered to withdraw his remarks “if they were inappropriate.” In his latest 19-page response, Imran seemingly opted to tell the court that it should discharge the notice based on his explanation and follow the Islamic principles of forgiveness.



“That the purpose of contempt law is not to punish anyone but to uphold the majesty of law. The respondent [Khan] believes in the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution,” the response said. The response noted that the courts have “always recognised” and followed the Islamic principles of forgiveness and restraint. “The respondent beseeches that the said Islamic principles of ‘ufu’ and forgiveness would also be followed in this case.”

Imran said the observations made had given a great opportunity to reflect on the important aspects of the matter that have a great bearing on the rule of law and fair dispensation of justice in Pakistan.

He assured the court that he had profound regard and respect for the court and its subordinate courts and judges, who were dispensing justice to the common man in extremely difficult times. “The respondent takes this opportunity to express his deep regrets over his unintentional utterances during the course of his speech in a rally which was taken out in response to the shocking news of the physical torture of Shahbaz Gill.”

He stated that those utterances were “unintentional” and not meant to be directed towards the woman judge for whom he had “a lot of respect”. Imran said he never meant to hurt her feelings and if her feelings had been hurt, it was deeply regretted. “The respondent neither meant to threaten the lady judge nor could he think of doing so. The respondent has respect for the judiciary including the subordinate judiciary and believes that the judges of the subordinate/ district judiciary should be strong and independent in order to dispense justice to the common man,” the response added.

He also assured the IHC that he would not shy away from expressing his remorse to her. “Those utterances were never meant to interfere with or in any way influence the course of administration of justice. The respondent believes that courts all over Pakistan are adhering to the rule of law and the Constitution.”

The PTI chairman also blamed the ruling alliance for politicising the matter. “However, unfortunately, in order to gain political advantage, it has been bitterly criticised out of all proportions by those who see an opportunity for political point scoring and to oust the respondent from the political arena.”

“On the same issue, in order to political persecute the respondent, an FIR was registered against him under the provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.” Imran said he was not aware of the fact that any appeal or other legal proceedings in respect of the same subject matter were sub-judice before this court. In the end, the PTI chairman appealed to the court to discharge the contempt notice issued to him.