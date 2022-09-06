Police break up protest

JAMRUD: President of Loi Ittehad Jamrud was arrested for blocking the road in protest against prolonged load-shedding in Jamrud.The Ittehad activists had set up a protest camp, but no government officer or Tesco officials spoke to them.

The enraged protesters closed the Pak-Afghan Highway for traffic, after which the police reached the spot.When the negotiations between the police and the protesters failed, the police stormed the camp and reopened the road by force while baton charging the activists.The president of Loi Ittihad Jamrud Baryaal Khan was arrested. The activists, meanwhile, announced to continue the protest.