Police break up protest

JAMRUD: President of Loi Ittehad Jamrud was arrested for blocking the road in protest against prolonged load-shedding in Jamrud.The Ittehad activists had set up a protest camp, but no government officer or Tesco officials spoke to them.
The enraged protesters closed the Pak-Afghan Highway for traffic, after which the police reached the spot.When the negotiations between the police and the protesters failed, the police stormed the camp and reopened the road by force while baton charging the activists.The president of Loi Ittihad Jamrud Baryaal Khan was arrested. The activists, meanwhile, announced to continue the protest.
SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that a case against Imran Khan is pending...
ISLAMABAD: The government has sought comments on the proposed National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy...
LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has appointed British Pakistani Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 186 healthcare professionals, including 141 doctors, 30 medical students, 15 paramedics from 49...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed along with MPA Sardar...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a network of new government hospitals was being laid in...
Comments