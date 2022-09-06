Missing five-year-old boy found murdered in Afghan Basti

The body of a missing five-year-old boy was found in the Afghan Basti area of Karachi on Monday. After the body was found, the additional IG Karachi took notice of it and formed a police team headed by the West Zone DIG to investigate the case and present a progress report in three days.

The body was found near a main road in Afghan Basti within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

SHO Muhammad Bashir said the deceased boy had been identified as Khalid, son of Sher Agha, and his body was tied up. The victim’s father told the police that the family did not have personal enmity with anyone. He said his son was abducted on Sunday afternoon from near his home and since then, the family had been searching for him but did not inform the police.

The family approached the police station after police had found the body and identified the victim. Police said the deceased boy was a resident of Afghan Basti and his father was a scrap dealer. Quoting doctors, police said there was no mark of torture on the victim’s body and unidentified suspects had suffocated him by covering his face with plastic. Police are also awaiting the chemical examination report of the victim who was the second among four brothers. Police said the family would register a case after burial.