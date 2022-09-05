Imran will give call for Islamabad march after floods recede: Rashid

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the coalition government over the soaring inflation and its alleged plan to impose further taxes worth Rs608 billion on the masses, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday announced that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will give a call for march on Islamabad once the floods recede.

The statement by the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief comes a day after Imran Khan, at a public rally in Gujrat, warned the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government to stop the “persecution” of his party workers with court cases, saying that he will otherwise head for the federal capital once more with his supporters, reported Geo News.

Taking to his Twitter handle Sunday, Sheikh Rashid warned: “Sitambar Sitamgar ho ga (September will be cruel). The IMF struck yet another deal with the government for recovery of Rs608 billion. First they robbed the national treasury and now they are looking to pick people’s pockets,” said the former interior minister.

Referring to the flood situation in Sindh, Sheikh Rashid said that the flash floods have “opened the eyes” of the people of Sindh. “The floods have destroyed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) reputation,” he said. He asked how other countries will give aid to a nation where the people refuse to donate to “these money launderers”? He said that people WEre not able to pay electricity bills and buy petrol “and yet the government is planning to increase taxes”.

