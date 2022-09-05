World Hijab Day observed

LAHORE:Muslims women across the globe observed World Hijab Day on Sunday holding a number of meetings, rallies and seminars to reinvigorate their commitment towards modesty of dress ordained by Allah Almighty upon women to protect feminine sanctity and honour.
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing organised events across the country to reiterate commitment to continue struggle for the revival of Islamic values and promotion of Hijab. The main event in Lahore was the launching of a book "Khandaniyat" penned by JI Women Wing's Director Dr Samiha Raheel Qazi where speakers included JI naib ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Paracha, JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem, and others collected donations of Rs22.5 million for the flood victims.
Addressing the ceremony, Amir-ul-Azeem lauded the book "Khandaniyat" for serving the very purpose of protecting the Muslim family system.
