Plan to charge Rs15 radio licence fee in power bills

LAHORE: A plan is underway to overburden power consumers with additional charges to steer the Radio Pakistan out of crisis, sources claimed on Saturday. According to a private news channel, a plan is under consideration to steer the Radio Pakistan out of crisis and for it power consumers would be overburdened with additional charges. Sources said a recommendation had been made to charge Rs15 from consumers on their electricity bills, which would burden them with Rs5 billion annually.

Sources said the state TV fees could be increased from Rs35 to Rs50 on electricity bills and Rs15 would be given to the Pakistan Radio from it. They claimed that the Radio Pakistan had forwarded the recommendation to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to resolve problems related to pensioners.