I will become ‘cornered tiger’ if pushed to wall: Imran

Ex-PM Imran Khan arrives at the venue of Bahawalpur public gathering on September 3, 2022. Twitter

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday warned the government that he could turn into a cornered tiger if pushed to the wall.

Addressing a public gathering here, Imran said he was grateful that God had awakened the Pakistani nation. “The person that believes in God is never afraid of anyone else,” he added.

He added that there was a turncoat politician in Bahawalpur, who was with the PTI for three years, but then sold out his loyalties. “Bahawalpur! never vote for such turncoats again,” he advised his voters and supporters.

About Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan said the nation works hard but politicians like him steal their money and launder it out of the country. “Maryam Nawaz used to say that she does not have any property anywhere in the world; she is so poor that she should be put in the Ehsaas [poor people’s] programme,” he said sarcastically.

However, the Panama Leaks disclosed that she owned flats worth billions in London. Those flats were bought with the money stolen from the people of the country, he alleged.



Imran Khan said that he was preparing his country to fight for real independence. “We have to fight together to snatch independence from these corrupt leaders. There are two ways to bring a revolution in the country: one is the Imam Khomeini model, and the second is by vote,” he added.

The former premier said that Fazlur Rehman uses religion for political gains. He added that the country was progressing after 17 years in PTI era. Despite Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s growth rate was 6 per cent. Farmers made record profits in the PTI era; his government kept petroleum prices low to facilitate people,” he added.

He added that only a five-year government after free and fair elections could provide political stability to the country. “There is no economic stability without political stability,” he added.

The PTI chief said that no one wanted to invest in Pakistan due to the instability. “If 500,000 people invest in the country, we would not need the IMF anymore,” he said.

“We will have to establish the rule of law to convince overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country. Media will not be allowed to defame someone in new Pakistan,” he added.

He warned the government saying he had been facing hardships for the past four months, including media blacklisting, arrests and terrorism cases. He could have staged a sit-in, but avoided conflict, he added.

“The nation stands, including Sindh, with me in this fight for real independence, and will free Sindh from Zardari,” he added.

He said his opponents would not have a place to hide if he gave a call for protest, which is nearing. Announce free elections and save the country, he advised.

By our correspondent adds from Islamabad: Imran Khan, meanwhile, thanked Pakistanis at home and abroad for donating Rs2.3 billion so far of their pledged amount in response to his flood-relief telethon.

The PTI chairman asked all Pakistanis to despite the promised amount forthwith.

He took to his Twitter account to write, “I want to thank Pakistanis at home and overseas for donating Rs2.3 billion already in response to my flood-relief telethon. All those who are yet to deposit their pledges, please do so. My team is working to facilitate overseas Pak who await 501 3(c) exemption for large transactions.” Meanwhile, PTI chairman also thanked people of Gujrat for their record-breaking participation in the PTI Gujrat public gathering. “Great janoon in the politically aware crowd in Gujrat last night,” he said.

“Unprecedented women participation. We are watching a soft revolution unfolding in front of us. Exciting times ahead. Thank you, Gujrat,” he added.

Separately, PTI Political Training Department distributed bicycles among deserving and needy children here. The cycles’ distribution programme was organised by PTI Political Training Department here at PTI Central Secretariat.

Political Training Secretary Ejaz Rafi Butt distributed bicycles among the deserving children as a chief guest.