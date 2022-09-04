Bilawal, Shazia regret: Country under floodwaters but Imran holding ‘concerts’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri on Saturday criticised the former prime minister Imran Khan for holding public rallies as the country faces devastating flooding.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said former prime minister was holding concerts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab. The chief ministers of these two provinces were busy in organising the concerts instead of helping the flood victims, he said.

Under such circumstances, this behaviour by the PTI leadership is shameful, he added. The PPP chairman advised them to “be human” in the first place, saying, “First become a human being, then become a politician”.

He voiced exasperation over Imran Khan saying that Pakistan is facing the most tragic calamity of its history as one-third of the country is submerged under floodwaters. He said that about 35 million people were affected in the country, which is one-seventh of the country’s total population.

Separately, Shazia Marri said that one-third of the country was under floodwaters, people were suffering and facing difficulties due to unprecedented rains, Imran Khan was busy holding ‘concerts’. “It was highly regrettable and there is no word of humanity in Imran Khan’s dictionary and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had rightly advised that Imran Khan should first become a human being and then become a politician,” the PPP Parliamentarians information secretary added.

Shazia Marri said the recent rains and flash floods had washed away happiness and prosperity of the poor people and more than 30 million Pakistanis had severely been affected and displaced.

She said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gathered financial assistance of Rs1.33 trillion for rain and flood affected areas, while delegations from the United Nations and the United States were visiting Pakistan for helping the flood victims.