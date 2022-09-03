PM announces Rs3bn for GB flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting flood victims in GB. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited Gilgit Baltistan on Friday to review the rescue and relief activities as well as examine the magnitude of losses caused by flash floods, has announced Rs3 billion rehabilitation grant for flood-affected people in GB.

On his arrival in Gilgit, the PM visited the largely flood affected area of Bubar valley in Ghizer district where he directed concerned authorities to take immediate rehabilitation steps to restore life in the affected area.

According to Chief Secretary GB Mohiyuddin Ahmed Wani, the PM has given the directive to the Ministry of Finance, Government of GB and others concerned to make arrangements for early rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

The PM has announced that an amount of Rs3 billion shall be allocated for rehabilitation and reconstruction in Gilgit-Baltistan. Besides an amount of Rs100 million shall be allocated for development of village Bubur, District Ghizer.



Rs1 million each shall be disbursed to the families of the deceased persons immediately as ex-gratia compensation, as per approved policy. The amount shall be recouped from NDMA.

Apart from rehabilitation funds, an endowment, with an amount of Rs. 5 million, shall be created in the name of the specially-abled girl who lost her six siblings, her mother and grandmother during the massive flood in the area. Necessary legal arrangements would be made to operate the endowment fund.

As per the directives from PM, the ministry of Finance shall in consultation with stakeholder ministries and GB Government work out modalities for provision of the said additional funds within a week.

The PM, as per documents, has also directed the regional government to reconstruct five km of damaged roads in Bubur village. The chief secretary GB informed that he has constituted a special team to accelerate the rehabilitation process including restoration of remaining power houses, water supply and irrigation channels.

Out of a total 17 deaths in Bubar, Ghizer, legal heirs of seven have been given death compensation. Whereas, the remaining 10 would be given the compensation cheques by Saturday. “We concede that we can’t bring their loved ones back but we will extend maximum support possible with the help of GB and the Federal government. We will leave no stone unturned to alleviate sufferings of people of GB and live up to their expectations in this hour of need, “he added.

During the visit of the PM, the authorities briefed the prime minister in Gilgit about the torrential rains, flash floods, and consequent losses. Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, former chief minister GB Hafeezur Rehman, Opposition Leader of GB Assembly Amjad advocate and other party leaders and officials were also present on the occasion. Furthermore, the PM also interacted with the flood-affected people in Bobar village of Ghizer district.