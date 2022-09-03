PDMA issues funds to flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued more funds to the districts for providing relief to the flood-hit people on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

A press release said that the PDMA had released Rs900.2 million to the 11 districts to provide relief to the floods affected people in the province.

It said that Dera Ismail Khan had received Rs500 million, Tank Rs170 million, Upper Kohistan Rs80 million, Charsadda Rs50 million and Swat Rs40 million.

The press release said that Peshawar, Mansehra, Lower Kohistan and Battagram had released Rs10 million each while Haripur, Rs7 million and Torghar Rs5 million. It said that the PDMA had so far released Rs1 billion and Rs750 million to the districts.