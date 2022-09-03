ANP asks Jhagra to quit

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra to resign, otherwise the party would stage a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday.

In a statement, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali said the minister should resign in the wake of audiotape leak regarding the minister’s involvement in a conspiracy to foil the country’s deal with IMF. He said that those conspiring against the state interests had no right to rule the state.