Saturday September 03, 2022
Islamabad

Artists join flood relief efforts

By Ishrat Hyatt
September 03, 2022

Islamabad: While acknowledging the excellent efforts by individuals, groups, organisations, and agencies as they strive to address the Herculean task facing us, Nomad Gallery mobilised the community of artists to come forward in aid of countless fellow countrymen. The response has been swift and overwhelming, for the Flood Relief Fundraiser Exhibition today (Saturday).

