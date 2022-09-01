Jemima endorses AKF for donations

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has recommended Jamaat-i-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan for donations to help the victims of floods in Pakistan.
Goldsmith shared the account details of the Al-Khidmat Foundation in a tweet.
“Alkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of the flood affected areas. Donate here, http://alkhidmat. org/give,” she wrote.
She also retweeted a tweet by the Al-Khidmat Foundation in which the charity stated that it was doing rescue and relief work in all of the flood-affected areas.
Goldsmith has asked the netizens to guide her on who to donate to. “Thirty three million in Pakistan affected by the devastating floods. 1000+ killed. 200K+ homes destroyed.
