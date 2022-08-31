Bilawal assured of $592m flood aid, claims PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been assured of $592 million (Rs130 billion) from United Nations member countries in a duration of one hour for the assistance of flood victims.
According to a PPP announcement Tuesday, on the request of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the United Nations issued a flash appeal Tuesday for $160 million to Pakistan, while World Bank and Asian Development Bank also responded positively.
The PPP statement said the World Health Organisation, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Red Crescent and Red Cross had also responded positively to the foreign minister’s appeal. Other countries, including China, Turkey, USA, Kuwait, UK, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE, also announced immediate aid.
