WSSP dewaters submerged houses in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched an operation to dewater houses and streets inundated by floodwater in the provincial capital. An official said the company was also digging drains in localities located near River Kabul to make way for the water fall back in the river.

The special teams were carrying out the operation in Mian Gujjar and adjacent areas, the official said. “The company is using dewatering pumps to clear water from low lying houses,” he said, adding, the company was supplying water to them through three water tankers as the clean water resources have also been damaged due to which.

“The WSSP mobilised its water tankers and staff to provide clean drinking water to the affected people taking shelter on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and villages on River Kabul’s banks,” he added. The official informed that an intensive fumigation drive is underway in the city and flood affected areas as a preemptive measure against dengue since the water could provide a breeding source for its larva.

“The company is also removing waste brought in floods and laying scattered that could cause different health complications,” he added.