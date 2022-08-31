Bilal wins Punjab Open Tennis

LAHORE: Bilal Asim was crowned men’s singles champion of the Punjab Open Tennis Championship when he defeated Heera Ashiq in the final at the tennis courts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Tuesday.
DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, former Davis Cupper and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik and other officials were also present on this occasion. Rashid Malik also presented a shield to DG Sports Punjab.
Results of the events: Men's singles: Winner Bilal Asim, runner-up Heera Ashiq.
Boys U-18: Winner Asad Zaman, runner-up Raahim Khan.
Girls U-18: Winner Ammal Ali Qayyum, runner-up Zahra Salman.
Boys/girls U-16: Winner Abu Baker Talha, runner-up Asad Zaman
Boys/girls U-16 doubles: Winners Abu Baker Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik, runners-up Nabeel Ali Qayyum, Ammal Ali Qayyum.
Boys U-14: Winner Umer Jawad, runner-up Abdullah Pirzada.
Boys/girls U-12: Winner Umer Jawad, runner-up Abdul Rehman.
Boys/girls U-10: Winner Hajra Sohail, runner-up Mustfa Uzair.
Boys/girls U-8: Winner Ahsan Bari, runner-up Moosa Pirzada.
Boys/girls U-6: Winner Soha Abdullah, runner-up M Moosa.
