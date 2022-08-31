Flooded with disasters

The consecutive spells of torrential rain have destroyed Sindh. Infrastructure has crumbled due to massive flash floods. People have lost their incomes and many may die of starvation without immediate help.
The concerned authorities seem to be uninterested in helping people. They should realize that while no one can control natural disasters, the people’s suffering can surely be alleviated.
Muhammad Fareed
Karachi
In 2021, Pakistan ranked as the 8th most affected country on the Global Climate Risk Index. Environmentalists have...
As the floods continue on their bloody course, our country stands helpless before the destruction. Pakistan has faced...
Amidst the extreme floods, Pakistan is gradually moving towards a food crisis. The agricultural fields in Sindh are...
Unfortunately, Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate the gender gap have been inconsistent. Many women are still not given...
Despite putting up a tough fight, the Pakistan cricket team lost to India in the group stage of the Asia Cup. There is...
In an advanced democratic society, leaders pay great heed to the constitutionality of any proposed measure, bill or...
Comments