Wednesday August 31, 2022
Flooded with disasters

August 31, 2022

The consecutive spells of torrential rain have destroyed Sindh. Infrastructure has crumbled due to massive flash floods. People have lost their incomes and many may die of starvation without immediate help.

The concerned authorities seem to be uninterested in helping people. They should realize that while no one can control natural disasters, the people’s suffering can surely be alleviated.

Muhammad Fareed

Karachi

