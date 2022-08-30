Rise above politics, help flood victims: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz sitting with flood victims. — Maryam Nawaz Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had instructed the government not to leave the flood-affected people alone.

Speaking to flood victims at Taunsa in southern Punjab, she said the government is good for nothing if it cannot help those affected by natural disasters.

“It is high time that every political party worked to provide relief to those who have suffered on account of incessant rains and floods in the country by setting political differences aside,” she emphasised.

Maryam also appealed to philanthropists to donate generously the relief of the flood victims. “May those displaced by floods return to their homes as early as possible,” she prayed.