Rise above politics, help flood victims: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had instructed the government not to leave the flood-affected people alone.
Speaking to flood victims at Taunsa in southern Punjab, she said the government is good for nothing if it cannot help those affected by natural disasters.
“It is high time that every political party worked to provide relief to those who have suffered on account of incessant rains and floods in the country by setting political differences aside,” she emphasised.
Maryam also appealed to philanthropists to donate generously the relief of the flood victims. “May those displaced by floods return to their homes as early as possible,” she prayed.
The woman fainted due to lack of oxygen and died in hospital, while many others were being treated at the Civil Hospital
Ahsan Iqbal condemns PTI for not spend a single penny during the past four years on National Flood Protection Programme
“The sole solution to prevent the catastrophes caused by flood is to construct dams, says PTI chairman
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs financial help to deal with “overwhelming” floods, its foreign minister said on Sunday,...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Economic Affairs Division to approach the United Nations...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday gave another week to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran...
Comments