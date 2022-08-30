 
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Combatting the catastrophe

August 30, 2022

This year’s monsoon rains have been catastrophic for Pakistan. Many villages are inundated and most of the residents have lost their lives or homes. The prolonged monsoon rains have had a deadly impact on all areas of Pakistan, especially Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per reports, over a thousand people have died due to this disaster. As this is a huge calamity for Pakistan, the federal and provincial governments should try their best to speed up the rehabilitation process for the victims.

Muhammad Shoaib

Quetta

