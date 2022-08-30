List of final candidates for three NA by-polls issued

The returning officers (ROs) on Monday issued the list of final candidates who will contest the by-polls in three National Assembly constituencies of Karachi — NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi, and NA-246 South — scheduled for September 25.
A total of 76 contestants had filed nomination papers to participate in the upcoming by-polls. The ROs, however, issued a final list of 44 candidates.
According to NA-237 RO Shahnawaz Brohi, a total of 11 candidates, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Abdul Hakim Baloch, Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Muhammad Aamir Sheikhani and five independents, are in the fray.
NA-239 RO Samiullah Khan notified that a total of 22 candidates would be contesting the by-election in the constituency. The contestants include the PTI chairman, Syed Nayyar Raza of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Muhammad Ramzan of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Khurram Maqsood of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement Pakistan (Haqiqi), Muhammad Yaseen of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Syed Imran Haider Abdi of the PPP, Shariq Jamal of the PSP, Qaisar Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim Alliance and 14 independents.
According to NA-246 RO Zaheer Ahmed Sehto, a total of 11 candidates would be contesting the by-poll in the constituency, including the PTI chairman, Nabil Gabol of the PPP, Maulana Noorul Haq of the JUI-F, Muhammad Sharjeel Goplani of the TLP, Rashid Hussain Baloch of the PSP, and six independent candidates.
