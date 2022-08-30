Wahab launches KMC’s upgraded emergency response service

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started its first emergency response service in Karachi, under which 230 ambulances equipped with new modern facilities will be available in emergency situations.

“Staff will be trained to deal with emergency situations in monsoons. Politics will continue, but the first priority should be to save human lives,” said KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday while inaugurating the renovated Emergency Response Centre 1122 at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases.

He stressed the need for serving the suffering humanity. “We are working according to the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Efforts are being made to establish emergency centres in hospitals across the city,” he said.

The Karachi administrator that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between the KMC and 1122, under which a unit of 1122 had been established at the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease.

"Now 1122 will also provide rescue services in case of fire. Citizens can call 1122 to call for an ambulance and fire tender," Wahab said. He added that the wireless network of the Emergency Response Centre would be improved by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

He announced that 1122 was being connected with the medical fire and police emergency so that in case of any kind of emergency, citizens could get help. Wahab said that the emergency centres are being made more active and the chief minister had approved to start the service in 24 districts.

He said that as a result of climate change, there had been more rains and it had affected the infrastructure. "Trained personnel should be available to deal with any emergency in case of unprecedented rains,” he added.

The KMC administrator said that cooperation would be sought from the PDMA, police 1122 and other organisations to deal with emergency situations.