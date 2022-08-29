Tandoori roti price increased to Rs50 in Quetta

QUETTA/SUKKUR: Profiteers have started taking advantage of the miseries of flood-hit people in Quetta as they were selling LPG at Rs700 per kilogram besides raising the prices of Tandoori Roti (bread) up to 50 rupees.

Due to closure of roads, the flood-hit Quetta is facing the crunch of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) due to its non-supply to the city, a private news channel reported. The people are thronging shops in order to purchase LPG. Taking advantage of the situation, the shopkeepers have increased the prices of gas, which used to be sold at Rs150 kg. It is now being sold at enormously high price of Rs600 to Rs700 per kg.

Even the Nanbai (bakers) have also doubled the price of Tandoori Roti due to non-availability of gas. The recent floods in Balochistan have washed away several gas pipelines owing to which the gas supply is suspended in many districts of the province.

Meanwhile, prices of various fruits and vegetables have massively surged across the northern Sindh and they are expected to increase further in the coming days due to short supply in markets and destruction of the crops by the floods in Sindh.

The price of cauliflower rose from Rs200 to 250 per kg these days. It was Rs100 per kg in the first week of August, said a vegetable vendor of local market. He added that per 5kg price of onion and tomato in the wholesale market (Mandi) crossed Rs1,200 on Sunday.