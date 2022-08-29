 
Monday August 29, 2022
Sports

RMTA Tennis League from September 3

By Our Correspondent
August 29, 2022

KARACHI: The third edition of RMTA Tennis League will commence from September 3. Karachi's top eight players in men's category and top eight under-15 players have been invited for the league. The league will be played at RMTA on weekends till the last week of October.

