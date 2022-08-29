RMTA Tennis League from September 3

KARACHI: Sindh Blues on Sunday were crowned champions when they conquered Sindh Whites by a huge margin of 288 runs on...
TOKYO: Danish badminton ace Viktor Axelsen said he could still “become a better player” after winning his second...
NEW YORK: A long-overdue rule change that brings tennis into line with other sports, or a violation of the game’s...
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen extended his lead in the Formula One world championship with a...
MANCHESTER: England overwhelmed South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in the second Test at Manchester’s Old...
KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday downed Saudi Arabia 3-1 to set a seventh place clash with Bahrain in the 21st Asian Men's...
Comments