Saturday August 27, 2022
World

Iranian poet

By AFP
August 27, 2022

Tehran: Hundreds of Iranians attended a funeral service in Tehran on Friday for the country’s best-known contemporary poet, Hushang Ebtehaj, who died earlier this month aged 94. Ebtehaj, whose Persian pen name was Sayeh (the Shadow), shot to fame composing lyrical poems themed on love and solitude, as well as reflections on the struggles and upsides of life in Iran.

