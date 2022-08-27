Govt should speed up relief work instead of doing photo sessions: Abbas Zaidi

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh president Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi on Friday said that the government should speed up the relief work in the flood-hit areas instead of doing photo sessions there.

He said people were compelled to spend their days and nights without any shelter. In this climate catastrophe, the federal and provincial governments should accelerate their relief measures to save precious lives. He said this was the primary responsibility of the state to save people and provide food and shelter. The non-government organisations, international humanitarian organisations, government institutions, and philanthropists should leave no stone unturned in helping and rehabilitating rain and flood-hit victims.

Zaidi said other countries took preventive measures to deal with climate disasters so the losses could be minimised. However, the situation was totally the opposite in our country. Floods ruined thousands of acres of land, and hundreds of people lost their lives, and this had been happening for years. He said photo sessions would not heal the wounds of the flood-hit people.