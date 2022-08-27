Reforms in the offing for FDI: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the government is understanding multiple structural reforms to facilitate foreign investment in Pakistan.

He said that in a meeting with Turkish ambassador Mehmet Pacaci who called on him to discuss long-standing religious, cultural, political, economic, and social ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ismail welcomed Turkish investments in different fields in Pakistan and assured of full cooperation in that regard. He also highlighted future potential areas for strengthening relations, especially on business and investment fronts. The ambassador said the Turkiye has strong bilateral ties with Pakistan on various front, and briefed Ismail on extending Turkish investment in different sectors of Pakistan. He stressed that Turkey aims at enhancing and strengthening economic ties.