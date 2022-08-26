Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup from Sept 20

KARACHI: The PHF has announced that the second Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup 2022 will be played from September 20 to September 25 at Lt Gen Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.
It said that the top eight teams of the country would participate in the event: Mari Petroleum, WAPDA, National Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Punjab and Army.
In this regard, letters have been issued to these teams. They have been asked to confirm their participation by September 1.
