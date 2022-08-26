Labib, Farhan shown the door

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Egyptian Khaled Labib was toppled in the second-round while ageing Farhan Mehboob was also shown the door by Noor Zaman in the $12000 PSF-Combaxx International Squash underway here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

In Thursday’s pre-quarter-finals Labib proved a piece of cake for his compatriot Abdallah Elmasry who won 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 in 28 minutes.

Experienced Pakistani Farhan Mehboob surrendered against Noor. The youngster was leading 11-4, 11-8 when Farhan Mehboob surrendered the match.

Farhan never looked in good touch and was just seen going through the motions.

Locals Nasir Iqbal and Hamza Khan are to meet in quarter-finals on Friday. Nasir blanked Salman Saleem 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 with Hamza accounting for Iranian Sepehr Etemadpoor 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8. Match lasted for 42 minutes.

Results: Noor Zaman (PAK) bt Farhan Mehboob (PAK) 11-4, 11-8 (Retd) (19 Min), Farhan Zaman (PAK) bt Muhammad Ammad (PAK) 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 (39 Min), Muhammad Ashab Irfan (PAK) bt Naveed Rehman (PAK) 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 (45 Min), Hafiz Zhafri (MAS) bt Alireza Shameeli (IRI) 12-10, 11-6, 11-8 (32 Min), Nasir Iqbal (PAK) bt Salman (PAK) 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 (29 Min), Hamaz Khan (PAK) bt Sepehr Etemadpoor (IRI) 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 (42 Min), Ahsan Ayaz (PAK) bt Zahir Shah (PAK) 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 (24 Min), Abdallah Elmasry (EGY) bt Khaled Labib (EGY) 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 (28 Min).